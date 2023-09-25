Police breakup disturbance, arrest five at Eddy Street Commons during ND-Ohio State game

SOUTH BEND — Five people have been arrested in connection with a large disturbance at Eddy Street Commons during Saturday’s Notre Dame-Ohio State football game.

According to a release Sunday night from the South Bend Police Department, police responded at around 10 p.m. Sept. 23 to a fight in progress in the 1200 block of North Eddy Street. It was the second disturbance in less than a month at Eddy Street.

As responding officers attempted to break up the fight, a male, later identified as 22-year-old Bryan Gillespie, Jr., went around two responding officers and punched another male in the face.

Gillespie attempted to evade arrest by running from officers and actively resisted their attempts to take him into custody. As officers were detaining Gillespie, two females attempted to intervene.

Gillespie was ultimately detained and arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

The females, 18-year-old Brianna Gillespie and 24-year-old Mya Velez, were arrested on preliminary charges of resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct. Brianna Gillespie was also arrested for counterfeit government-issued identification.

As responding officers attempted to help disperse the crowds, one male, later identified as 21-year-old Sergio Rivera, disregarded officers’ requests to leave and was ultimately arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and disorderly conduct.

While officers were still on-scene, continuing to help disperse the crowds, officers observed three males brandishing firearms and running away from police behind a business in Eddy Street Commons.

Officers encountered the males near a vehicle and one male drove away but was quickly stopped at Eddy and Napoleon streets because other police vehicles were blocking the intersection.

Three firearms, one of which was stolen, were recovered from the vehicle, along with suspected marijuana.

As a result, 19-year-old Ayden Willocks was arrested on several preliminary charges, including resisting law enforcement and criminal recklessness.

All five arrested individuals were transported to the St. Joseph County Jail, where they await formal charging decisions from the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

Three South Bend Police Officers suffered minor injuries during these incidents, all of which remain under investigation.

Police also were called to Eddy Street Commons the night of Sept. 3 in response to reports of a fight involving a large number of juveniles.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: South Bend Police arrest 5 at large disturbance during Notre Dame game