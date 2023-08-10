Police:Bridgeportsuspect, 58, extradited from Georgia when stab victim dies after two years

Aug. 10—Marion, formerly of Iranistan Avenue, was charged with one count of murder.

During Marion's arraignment Thursday afternoon, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Nicholas Bove urged Superior Court Judge Elizabeth Reid to set a high bond for Marion, who according to court records has an extensive criminal record in Georgia including assault and gun charges.

Marion's lawyer, Assistant Public Defender Jonathan Gable asked the judge for leniency arguing that his client has limited funds to make any bond.

The judge ordered Marion held in lieu of $2 million bond and continued the case to Aug. 22.

Marion glanced to the gallery of the courtroom apparently searching for supporters but seeing none he hung his head as he was led out of the courtroom by judicial marshals.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, shortly after noon on Dec. 3, 2020, officers responded to Iranistan Avenue for a report of a stabbing. When they got there they saw Williams lying on the ground holding his abdomen and visibly bleeding.

The affidavit states that Williams told officers "Tony" had stabbed him and point across the street where he said the suspect had fled.

Police went to a nearby home where Marion was living but found it unoccupied, the back door left open, the affidavit states.

The affidavit continues that several witnesses told officers that prior to the stabbing they had seen Marion and Williams arguing because Marion accused the victim of not returning $20 he had loaned the victim.

Williams died on Oct. 10, 2022, Capt. Kevin Gilleran of the Bridgeport Police Department said.

According to the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, Williams' death was a homicide caused by "respiratory complications due to remote stab wound of the torso," Gilleran said in May. Local or state authorities have not explained the reason for the nearly two-year gap between the stabbing and the death.

Detectives with the Bridgeport Police Department's Homicide Squad were able to confirm on July 10 that Fulton County, Ga., law enforcement officers had Marion in custody, according to Gilleran. Marion was held in Georgia as a fugitive from justice until his extradition by the U.S. Marshals Service's Violent Fugitive Task Force Wednesday, Gilleran said.

Upon arriving in Bridgeport, Marion made a "full confession" to detectives, Gilleran said in a news release Wednesday night.