Police brief: Shawnee officers work scene at downtown complex Sunday evening

Shawnee police officers responded to a housing complex at 10th and Beard Street around 8:15 p.m Sunday for a call involving a barricaded person.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, one person was taken into custody and transported to SSM Health St. Anthony - Shawnee for a mental evaluation.

"We blocked off 10th Street right in front of the high rise," Lozano said, which is located at 101 W. 10th.

Lozano said no shots were fired, no injuries were reported and no weapons were found at that scene.

This article originally appeared on The Shawnee News-Star: Shawnee officers respond to barricaded subject Monday morning