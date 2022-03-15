Police brief: Woman found deceased in car at Wendy's in Shawnee

Shawnee Police Department's new sign sits at its new home in midtown. SPD has just completed its move to 912 E. Independence.

Shawnee police responded to a call regarding an abandoned car and found a deceased woman in that car around 1:45 p.m. Monday, March 14.

According to Shawnee Police Cpl. Vivian Lozano, the woman was found inside her car at Wendy's on Shawnee Mall Drive. There is no suspected foul play in her death, Lozano said.

The Medical Examiner responded, Lozano said, with reports indicating the woman's death appeared to be from natural causes.

