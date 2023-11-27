Police briefly chase alleged stolen vehicle near Gardena

GARDENA, Calif. - The California Highway Patrol briefly chased a driver near the Gardena area Sunday night, it wasn't immediately clear if a driver was taken into custody.

Reports of the pursuit began coming in just before 8 p.m. The driver was in an allegedly stolen vehicle, according to police.

While the driver initially was only going around 40 to 50 miles per hour, by the time they made their way into the southeast Los Angeles area, they were driving upwards of 80 mph on surface streets.

Eventually the driver made their way into downtown, getting onto the 110 Freeway headed north.

Officers eventually stopped a vehicle that looked like the pickup truck authorities were pursuing underneath a freeway overpass, but didn't seem to take anyone into custody.

No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.