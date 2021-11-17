Police: Bristol man cashed bad checks in South Windsor

Nov. 17—SOUTH WINDSOR — Police have charged a Bristol man with cashing fraudulent checks totaling about $20,000 on three separate occasions in town.

The man, Caleb Newburry, 24, was arrested Friday on three counts each of third-degree larceny and second-degree forgery after an investigation into the incidents.

Sgt. Mark Cleverdon said Newburry wrote checks dated Oct. 1 in the name of Unique Pavers LLC, a local business, and the checks cleared on Oct. 7.

Cleverdon said the company reported the loss to police on Oct. 17.

Court records indicate Newburry has been sentenced in nine other cases between 2016 and 2021, with charges including assault, larceny, and violation of probation.

Newburry was turned over to South Windsor police by New Britain police, who had him in custody on an unrelated charge. He was released on $2,500 bond and is to appear in Manchester Superior Court on Dec. 1.

— Joseph Villanova

