Police: New Britain man facing 40+ charges for allegedly stealing ATMs across the state

A New Britain man is facing more than 40 criminal charges for allegedly stealing several ATM in a crime-spree across Connecticut last winter.

Jose A. Malave, 34, was arrested about 5 p.m. Friday and charged with allegedly stealing ATM in at least 10 towns and cities, according to the Old Saybrook Police Department.

Malave allegedly led a crew that worked together to steal an ATM from a Henny Penny convenience store and gas station in Old Saybrook last December, launching the department’s lengthy investigation into him and his team.

On Dec. 6, 2021, Malave and his team allegedly smashed the windows of the store at 583 Boston Post Road, tied one end of a rope to the ATM and the other a stolen vehicle they had waiting outside. Then they drove off, ripping the ATM out of the store, police said.

The incident was caught on surveillance video later released by police.

Detectives were able to link Malave to nine other ATM thefts across the state in Mansfield, Coventry, Norwalk, West Haven, East Haven, New London, Old Lyme, Centerbrook and East Hartford, police said.

After an extensive investigation by the Old Saybrook Police Department, Malave was arrested on a warrant Friday and charged with more than 40 crimes, including possession of burglary tools, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree larceny and and third-degree burglary.

“This is an example of good old fashion police work combined with the use of today’s technology,” said Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael A Spera in a statement. “As a society we must not let criminals who invade our communities in an attempt to destroy the quality of life we enjoy get away, they must be brought to justice.”

Malave is being held on a $500,000 court set bond, police said. The investigation is ongoing and more additional arrests are expected, police said.

Malave is facing charges ranging from third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools for the thefts in several other towns and cities. Police allege that the thefts Malave is charged with were committed between Dec. 1 and Dec. 6, 2021.

Video of the Old Saybrook ATM Theft can be found at: https://youtu.be/Os4ga-ePEoU