Police: Brockton man pulled gun during road rage incident in Brookline

A Brockton man was arrested Friday following a reported road rage incident in Brookline.

The 38-year-old pulled a handgun on a car with three women and two children under the age of 2 years old inside, police said.

The encounter happened around 9:25 p.m., according to police.

Police found the car near Harrison Avenue in Boston around 2:40 a.m. and arrested the driver. Brookline Police did not identify him by name.

The car was towed and searched. Police said they found a police ASP, a pellet gun and a loaded gun.

The man was charged with three counts of assault by means of a dangerous weapon and one count each of illegal possession of a large capacity firearm, illegal possession of ammunition and possession of a firearm without a license.

He will be arraigned Monday morning in Brookline District Court.

