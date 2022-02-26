Police: Broken bones and tossed beverages after noise complaint at movie theater

Feb. 26—A moviegoer turned violent at a Roswell theater last week after another patron told him to pipe down during a movie, Cobb police say.

Police say a man at Movie Tavern theater Feb. 19 asked Roswell's Noah Baldwin, 23, to quiet down. In the ensuing argument, Baldwin accused the man of being a member of the Ku Klux Klan and they threw their drinks at each other.

Baldwin then followed the man into the theater's hallway where he assaulted him, "causing lacerations to his face" and "dislocating or breaking" his right shoulder, according to the police report.

A witness in the theater said she overheard Baldwin saying he would stab the man when he was heading into the hallway to confront him, according to the report.

Baldwin faces a felony for aggravated assault and a misdemeanor for terroristic threats.

Baldwin was released on a $20,000 bond from Cobb County jail on Feb. 20.