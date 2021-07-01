Police: Bronx man arrested in May 11 Vernon shooting

Jul. 1—VERNON — An 18-year-old man from the Bronx, New York, has been arrested in connection with the May 11 shooting on Terrace Drive, police said.

Sgt. Robert Marra said police in New York City turned over Kwame Nyarko-Attah, after learning of the warrant for his arrest in connection with the shooting that left a local teen seriously injured.

IDENTITY: Kwame Nyarko-Attah.

RESIDENCE: New York City.

CHARGES: Conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory to first-degree assault.

Nyarko-Attah was charged with conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and accessory to first-degree assault. Court records show that he was being held as of this morning in lieu of $250,000 bond and is due to appear Aug. 30 at Rockville Superior Court.

While police said Nyarko-Attah currently is a Bronx resident, the high school sports website MaxPreps lists him on the 2018-19 roster for Rockville High School's varsity basketball team.

In an arrest affidavit for Tyrese Blue, a 19-year-old Vernon resident who is facing the same charges as Nyarko-Attah in connection with the shooting, police say Nyarko-Attah and Blue accompanied a 17-year-old, who was also arrested for the shooting at the Park West apartments on Terrace Drive. The 17-year-old's name has not been released because of his age, police said.

Nyarko-Attah was previously placed on probation in Connecticut after being convicted of first-degree assault in an unrelated case, but his supervision was transferred to New York after he moved there, police said.

Police said the conditions of his probation, which was still active when the shooting occurred, included refraining from any contact with Blue.

He was also ordered not to leave New York unless he received permission from a parole officer.

Although Nyarko-Attah told a Vernon officer over the phone that he was in New York at the time of the shooting, the officer told him that several eyewitnesses placed him at the scene, the affidavit states.

Police have said the Terrace Drive shooting is the latest in a years-long string of violent incidents between two feuding groups of teens and young adults, including a 2019 stabbing and 2020 beating and attempted murder.

Police say the May 11 shooting was retaliation for a beating that occurred on May 2 and resulted in the arrest of one young adult, one 16-year-old, and one 13-year-old.

Mayor Daniel Champagne, a retired Vernon police officer who is also a state senator, said this week that police have been working diligently to arrest those involved in the ongoing incidents, but he said state law makes it difficult to keep the perpetrators behind bars.

