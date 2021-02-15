Police: Bronze emblems stolen from veterans' graves in New Florence

Jacob Tierney, Tribune-Review, Greensburg, Pa.

Feb. 15—Four metal emblems were stolen from veterans' grave markers at St. Mary's Cemetery in New Florence, according to state police. Three bronze World War II emblems were taken, along with a World War I emblem made of an unspecified metal.

Police believe the theft happened within the last week. They are asking scrap metal dealers and pawn shops to be on the lookout as they investigate.

Metal grave markers are fairly common targets for thieves, who try to sell them for scrap.

In 2018, a man attempted to sell roughly 1,000 pounds of military grave markers from Ebensburg, Cambria County, to a scrapyard in Waterloo, N.Y. Scrapyard workers reported the attempt and turned the markers over to police.

Three people were charged in 2014 with theft and receiving stolen property after police accused them of stealing 120 bronze vases worth nearly $90,000 from Greenwood Cemetery in Lower Burrell. Employees of an Armstrong County scrapyard alerted police.

Jacob Tierney is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Jacob at 724-836-6646, jtierney@triblive.com or via Twitter .

