Police: Brookline resident assaulted by multiple masked suspects in armed home invasion

An investigation is underway after police say multiple masked suspects assaulted a Brookline resident in an armed home invasion early Tuesday morning.

Officers responding to a report of a house break-in at 45 Warren Street around 2:20 a.m. learned individuals wearing masks had forced their way into the home and attacked an occupant, according to the Brookline Police Department.

There was no immediate word on the extent of the victim’s injuries.

Investigators noted that evidence recovered indicates a firearm was discharged during the invasion.

Detectives were spotted carrying brown bags of apparent evidence away from the scene. An ambulance was also seen near the home.

An active search is ongoing for the suspects.

A heavy police presence remains in the area of Warren and Walnut streets.

No additional details were available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

