Police: Brownsville man found in possession of child pornography

Feb. 9—A 20-year-old Brownsville man has been arrested on three counts of child pornography after authorities found photos of a young girl performing sexual acts on a man on a cellphone belonging to him, police said.

Luis Alberto Iracheta Jr., 20, was arrested Wednesday at the Brownsville& Matamoros Bridge by the Brownsville Police Department's Special Victims Unit, said Investigator Martin Sandoval, spokesman for Brownsville Police Department.

Sandoval said as Iracheta was crossing the international bridge, he was detained for secondary inspection by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers. As the officer inspected Iracheta's phone, "They located three videos of a female juvenile performing several sexual acts on an adult male," he said.

Iracheta reportedly told the officers the videos that were downloaded from a website and the department's Special Victims Unit took him into custody, Sandoval said.

Iracheta was arraigned Thursday on three counts of child pornography. His bond's totaled $150,000.