Police say Brunswick man charged with murder in shooting death of girlfriend, 18

Police lights

An 18-year-old woman died Tuesday after being shot in Brunswick, with police arresting a man, also 18, who they said is believed to have been her boyfriend.

The woman, whose name was not released as of late Wednesday morning, was found with a gunshot wound late Tuesday night in the 4300 block of Southwick Boulevard, Brunswick police said in a post on social media.

Police said they responded at 11:02 p.m. for a report of a female with a gunshot wound.

Police arrested Logan James Robertson of Brunswick, and charged him with murder. He was taken to Medina County Jail, police said.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Police say Brunswick man arrested in shooting death of girlfriend, 18