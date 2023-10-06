Police: Bubba McDaniel's shooting caught on cell phone video

A Wichita Falls man accused of shooting Robert "Bubba" McDaniel Jr. on the eve of his wife's trial was captured on video firing at a car occupied by him and two other victims, according to allegations in court documents.

The only victim shot, Bubba sustained a wound to his arm from a handgun fired by Edondre "Drako" Lyntre Smith on Sept. 10 on East Carolina Street, according to allegations.

Smith, 21, of Wichita Falls was being held Thursday in the Wichita County Detention Center on total bonds of $754,223 for three charges related to the shooting and six unrelated, according to online jail records.

Wichita Falls police filed an affidavit detailing the basis for Smith's arrest and detention in connection with the shooting. He faces one charge of aggravated assault causes serious bodily harm and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The second degree felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

About 5:23 p.m. Sept. 10, police responded to a call for a gunshot victim at United Regional Health Care System and another call for shots fired on East Carolina Street, according to allegations in the affidavit.

Bubba, who is the father of murdered toddler Jason Wilder McDaniel, was shot in the left arm.

Victims and witnesses identified Smith as the suspect since there was social media communication with him and a profile for "Drako Damenace" with his photo. Patrol officers, who knew Smith had the street name "Drako," also identified him from the photo and social media profile.

Smith and the three victims had communicated about meeting to fight. He shared his location with them, and they drove there.

Bubba's 17-year-old son was one of the uninjured victims in the shooting, Sgt. Charlie Eipper said Sept. 11.

The victims told police they saw Smith there, according to allegations in the affidavit. The victims told police Smith was holding a handgun in his right hand and started waving it around.

Then he started shooting at them, hitting the car they were in. Bubba, the driver, sustained a gunshot wound.

While processing the car for evidence, police found two bullet holes documented from the front driver's side door and one from the rear driver's side door

Patrol officers also found three cartridge cases in front of a home on East Wichita Street near the area of the gunshots call.

An investigator discovered a video showing someone who looks like Smith walking toward the car, pointing a gun at it and firing multiple shots, according to allegations. The video was from the cell phone of a victim who was a passenger.

Bubba, 40, was transported to John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth for treatment, Eipper has said.

Smith was taken into custody without incident Sept. 11 after a 90-minute standoff with police at a Wichita Falls apartment complex.

He was arrested on charges not related to the shooting: harassment, criminal mischief, two charges of assault and two charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to online jail and court records.

The shooting marked another incident in a family beset with heartbreaking troubles over the last several years. James Irven Staley III murdered Wilder on Oct. 11, 2018, in the once wealthy oilman's Country Club area home.

Staley, 40, was convicted of capital murder of a child under 10 on March 13 at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center in Fort Worth. He is serving life without parole. Staley has retained a new attorney for his appeal, Keith S. Hampton of Austin.

Wilder's mom, Amber Nichole McDaniel, was sentenced in September for child endangerment for bringing Wilder around Staley and for tampering with evidence by deleting text messages between her and Staley in 2018.

The shooting Sept. 10 did not impact Amber's punishment trial in Fort Worth, and Bubba could be seen in the hallway during a day of the trial with his arm in a sling.

In light of her guilty pleas in April, a jury found Amber, 33, guilty of child endangerment and tampering with evidence Sept. 19 at the instructions of 30th District Judge Jeff McKnight.

Jurors at the Tim Curry Criminal Justice Center assessed the maximum punishment of two years in state jail for child endangerment and five years of probation for tampering with evidence. McKnight formally sentenced her Sept. 25 in 30th District Court in Wichita Falls.

Amber's attorney, Mark Barber of Wichita Falls, has said she does not plan to appeal.

She was being held Thursday in the Wichita County Detention Center, according to online jail records.

