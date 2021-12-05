Police: Buckeye man fatally shot by neighbor who was harassing family

Shooting

Alfonso Gastelum, a 27-year-old man from Buckeye, is dead after he was shot during a dispute by a suspect who had been harassing members of his family.

At roughly 8 p.m. Friday, Buckeye police officers were outside their station being briefed when they heard multiple gunshots, according to Buckeye Police Department spokesperson Carissa Planalp.

The gunshots came from a neighborhood adjacent to the Buckeye Police Department and the Buckeye Municipal Courthouse on Yuma and Dean roads, according to Planalp.

"Officers immediately searched a nearby neighborhood and found a man outside a home, dead from gunshot wounds," according to Planalp. The man was identified as Gastelum.

Police investigators learned that Gastelum's family member had been having ongoing problems with their neighbor, 28-year-old Alan Gonzalez. Gastelum's relative had obtained an injunction against harassment from Gonzalez.

An injunction against harassment is a court order intended to prevent third parties from contacting you in person, by phone, in writing or other means, according to the Arizona Superior Court's Law Library Resource Center.

Buckeye police said Gonzalez drove to the Gastelum residence on Friday and confronted Alfonso Gastelum outside, before shooting him multiple times and fleeing the scene.

Gastelum was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gonzalez was arrested and taken into custody where he faces one count of homicide, four counts of assault, one weapons charge and one count of interfering with the judicial process, according to Maricopa County Sheriff's Office online records.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Buckeye Police Department tip line at 623-349-6411 or 480-WITNESS to remain anonymous and potentially be eligible for a cash reward.

