On police budget, Mayor Scott goes pragmatic — again | COMMENTARY

The Baltimore Police Department makes an inviting target for critics these days. Not only does the city’s high homicide tally continue apace, but other crimes from robbery to carjacking have been rising in recent months, too. Police accountability and a court-supervised consent decree to address longtime racial inequities that were spotlighted by the Freddie Gray uprising seven years ago are, at best, works in progress. And did someone mention public corruption? Not only was yet another veteran city police officer found guilty of criminal misconduct this week as a federal jury convicted former Detective Robert Hankard Monday on charges of corruption and conspiracy but his case was yet another spinoff in the federal investigation of the Gun Trace Task Force, a legacy about to be made even more infamous by the HBO TV series, “We Own This City,” set to be released in less than two weeks.

In such a moment, Mayor Brandon Scott’s decision to modestly increase Baltimore’s police budget, as was also announced on Monday, deserves some attention. Not only because it reflects a level of pragmatism and political discipline uncommon for a young, first-term mayor (who turned 38 last week), but because it also embraces the reality that Baltimore needs the best from its police department. Whether that means paying more to attract recruits to a currently understaffed department or, more ambitiously, to pay for 35 civilians who would assist in investigations where possible as well as help staff a violence prevention outreach program, the money would appear to be well spent.

Mayor Scott can, of course, expect to draw fire from those who favor a “defund” the police strategy as well as those who think he’s not been supportive enough of officers. The latter group will surely include local right-wing media and the local police union which has concluded the Mr. Scott’s efforts to date to reduce violence represent a failed “progressive social experiment.” Both will no doubt be triggered again by his proposal to eliminate 30 vacant uniform positions. Yet the loudest voices in Baltimore will probably be those of certain civic leaders who believe a more active police department, whether under Commissioner Michael Harrison or probably anyone else, is more likely to worsen the situation.

Here’s what Mayor Scott understands well. Baltimore needs a better, smarter, more trustworthy and community-connected department. And hiring civilians to help where possible is a wise choice. What is especially intriguing is how the department might use the staff in its Group Violence Reduction Strategy, a program begun on a trial basis last year at the Western District. The idea is to help families associated with violence (judged either to be potential victims of it or to perpetuate it) with counseling and services such as addiction treatment or job training. Can the cycle of violence that plagues Baltimore be interrupted? Given how often today’s victim becomes tomorrow’s shooter, the concept is sound. And it is clearly not accomplished by merely serving warrants or making arrests. This is the equivalent of fire prevention — instead of only fighting fires, why not take steps to keep them from igniting in the first place?

Meanwhile, what’s wrong with hiring civilians to supplement the uniformed officers who carry a badge and gun? Given the unhappy history of police corruption and fraught relations with certain communities, how is that not worth the attempt? At the very least, civilians can free officers to perform the duties more appropriate to their training such as responding to 911 calls or patrolling the streets. And, as noted by a past study of police department staffing, Baltimore employs fewer civilians than is typical among peer agencies across the country.

The logic behind this proposal is sound. It’s the politics that are challenging. How much easier would Mayor Scott’s path forward be if he could simply post on social media caustic comments about gun violence or police corruption convictions. As a member of the City Council, Mr. Scott favored spending less on police. As mayor, he has so far demonstrated a more balanced approach having increased the department’s budget last year as well. This is not the easy path and it’s not certain to succeed given all the myriad factors that contribute to gun violence in Baltimore, but it’s the best available and the mayor deserves credit for sticking with it.

