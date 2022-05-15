Police: Buffalo mass shooter was in the area the day before shooting

Authorities say 18-year-old Payton Gendron drove from Conklin, New York to Buffalo to carry out the shooting. The town, located outside of Binghamton, is roughly 200 miles southeast of Buffalo.

