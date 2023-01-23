Police: Building damaged in drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood

Police are investigating after a building was damaged by gunfire in a drive-by shooting in Seattle’s Belltown neighborhood early Sunday.

According to the Seattle Police Department, officers received several calls around 4:50 a.m. reporting gunfire near Fifth Avenue and Bell Street.

When officers arrived, they found ballistic damage to a residential building in the 500 block of Battery Street. Witnesses told police the shots were fired from someone in a gray sedan that was passing on Battery Street and was last seen eastbound on Denny Way.

Police have released surveillance video of the car they believe was involved, which you can view by clicking here.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call SPD’s violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.