Police: Bullet landed in couple's linen closet

Feb. 22—Taylor and Audrey Brindle were home but unhurt when someone fired a rifle round into their home last Friday.

The bullet broke through the couple's second-floor bedroom window and traveled down their hallway and through the bathroom door, Boone County Sheriff's Deputy Wesley Garst said. The round flew from the bathroom door into the linen closet, and police found it resting in bed sheets.

The couple had heard someone firing at a nearby rural property, but police found no one shooting that day.

On Sunday, the Brindles again reported someone firing shots from property surrounding a house under renovation in the 3600 block of County Road 200 South, Lebanon, according to Boone County Dispatch records.

There, police found property owner Zachariah O'Caeleigh and at least one guest firing rifles toward a wood pile situated between them and the Brindle home about 2,000 feet beyond, Garst said.

Authorities confiscated two rifles and four shell casings from the O'Caeleigh property and are having them forensically compared to the round found in the Brindle's linens.

"The shooting is still under investigation as to who was shooting the day of the damage," Garst said. "Someone was shooting from that property toward the house that got hit."

Once they sort it out, investigators may move to have someone charged with reckless shooting without an appropriate backstop, Garst said.

"Stacked logs are not an appropriate backstop for firearms, maybe for ax throwing or bows and arrows, but not firearms," Garst said.

Homeowners who shoot at home should research what kind of backstop they need for the caliber and power of the rounds they'll use before they fire, "so whatever you're shooting doesn't strike someone else's property or a person," he said. "Rounds hit something, whether it's the ground, a tree, or God forbid — someone. They just don't stay up in the air forever."

Using firearms is permissible in unincorporated areas of the county but not in incorporated areas such as cities and towns.