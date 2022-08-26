Police: Bullet strikes Wayne Township garage

Aug. 26—WAYNE TOWNSHIP — A bullet struck a Wayne Township woman's garage located near her horse barn, according to Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville.

The bullet struck the garage at her property along Deeter Road sometime between 11 p.m. Tuesday and 5 a.m. Wednesday.

Due to the trajectory of the bullet, the investigation found the round was fired from the area of the Wayne Township municipal garage, according to police.

The case is under investigation, police added.