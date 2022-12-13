Police: Bullet strikes woman in passing vehicle

Dec. 13—Gunfire struck and wounded a woman Friday night as she was traveling in a vehicle on Habersham Street in Glynn County, county police said.

The victim and another woman were on Habersham Street near Faith Avenue when gunfire struck the vehicle, police said.

The two women arrived in the vehicle at 8:45 p.m. at the emergency room at Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, police said.

The gunshot victim was in stable condition Monday, police said.

Inspecting the vehicle at the hospital, police determined one bullet pierced the passenger side rear window.

Police also detected evidence that a bullet ricocheted off of the front driver's side window, the police report indicated.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the county police department's major crimes unit at 912-554-7802, Silent Witness hotline at 912-264-1333. Information also can be submitted to gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.