Police: Bullet from unknown gunman grazes man's head

Sep. 29—A bullet grazed a Brunswick man's head Tuesday evening near Johnston and Townsend streets, one of several shots fired from strangers in a car ahead of his vehicle, the victim told Glynn County police.

The 24-year-old man drove himself to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital with a head wound and at least one bullet hole in his 2019 Chevrolet Malibu after the 6:30 p.m. shooting, according to a police report.

Police responding to the hospital emergency room noticed the man had "blood on the left side of his head near the temple" and "there was a small amount of swelling in this area as well," police reported. Fortunately, "it appeared that the bullet had not penetrated (his) head but grazed his skin," police reported.

The man expressed dismay to police about being targeted by gunfire. He surmised that the gunmen in the dark sedan vehicle mistook him for someone else.

The man told police he had no "beef" with anyone that might warrant an attack. He told police he had no street gang affiliations, past or present.

"No, I am a family man," he told police when asked about possible gang ties. "I don't bang."

Police received a call Tuesday evening from a concerned resident who reported hearing several gunshots in the neighborhood off Altama Avenue across from College of Coastal Georgia. While traveling to the scene, police received another call, this one regarding a man who had driven to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

The victim told police he was visiting his grandmother when the incident occurred. Turning from Townsend Street onto Johnston Street, the man noticed a dark vehicle in front of him, possibly a Toyota sedan, he told police.

After the vehicle stopped suddenly in front of him, bullets began flying from the passenger side window, the police report said.

The man stopped abruptly and ducked to avoid the gunfire. He told police he thinks that is when the bullet grazed his head.

The victim "said he doesn't know who could have done this and was shaken up that someone could have targeted him," the police report said.

Police are investigating.