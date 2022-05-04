Police: Burglar who ‘accidentally’ shot himself while fleeing break-in arrested

Seattle police said officers arrested a burglar whom they believe shot himself in the head while fleeing the scene of a break-in in North Seattle on Wednesday.

Just before 7 a.m., a homeowner in the 8200 block of Mary Avenue Northwest told police he heard sounds coming from his home and saw his garage had been broken into.

Police said the homeowner told officers that when he approached his garage, he spotted a masked man who turned and ran.

Then the homeowner grabbed a broom and followed the burglar to a nearby parking lot, where the suspect got into a van, pointed a gun and told the victim to get back, authorities said.

The homeowner turned around after seeing the gun and heard gunshots moments later. The burglary suspect then fled.

Police said the victim returned to his home and called 911.

After officers arrived at the victim’s home and looked around for evidence, they heard that a man had arrived at a Frist Hill hospital with a gunshot wound to his head, law enforcement said.

When police arrived at the hospital, they located a man who had been injured and was wearing the same clothing as the burglary suspect.

Officers believed the burglary suspect had “accidentally” fired his gun and struck himself in the head while getting into the van, police said.

Police said they learned the van was reported stolen and was used in another crime outside the city.

They also found out the man was a convicted felon who is unable to legally possess any firearms.

Police said the suspect was treated for his injuries and booked into the King County Jail for burglary, unlawful possession of a firearm, felony harassment and possession of a stolen vehicle.