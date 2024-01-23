Police: Burglar rented U-Haul, storage unit

Jan. 23—The Odessa Police Department arrested a man Friday they believe burglarized the home of a woman he knew and rented a storage unit to stash the items he stole.

According to an OPD report, a woman called authorities on Jan. 2 to report she believed two men she knew broke into her home in the 2300 block of Golder Avenue while she was away and stole numerous items, including a 65-inch TV, a washer and dryer, an entertainment center, a refrigerator and a bathroom sink with a black marble top.

Later the same day, police were summoned back to the same house because the woman said one of the suspects, Christopher Glenn, was causing a disturbance. She also said he was being followed by a U-Haul truck.

Officers obtained a search warrant for the truck and found a 65-inch TV inside. They also learned Glenn, 33, had rented a storage unit from the same location he'd rented the truck, the report stated.

An employee of the business said he'd helped Glenn unload an entertainment center and in the process he noticed a washer and dryer, a refrigerator and a sink with a black marble top inside the storage unit, the report stated.

When officers searched the storage unit, they found multiple items matching the stolen items, the report stated.

During the investigation, Glenn called police to say the alleged victim asked him to store the items, the report stated.

[widget id="doubleclick_widget-9"]

Warrants were issued for burglary of habitation and theft of property, $30,000-$150,000 and Glenn was booked on those warrants Friday.

Glenn remained in the Ector County jail Monday on surety bonds totaling $50,000.

[widget id="custom_html-8"]