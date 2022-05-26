Police: Burglar smashed van into Acworth gas station to steal ATM

May 26—A burglar smashed a stolen U-Haul can into a gas station in downtown Acworth in order to steal an ATM, police said Thursday.

The Acworth Police Department responded to a burglary call at the Texaco Food Mart at 4739 S. Main St. Wednesday. Citing surveillance footage, police say a suspect forced his way inside and tried to remove a bolted-down ATM around 4:30 a.m. After failing to remove the ATM, the burglar then backed a Ford Transit U-Haul van into the front of the business, which knocked the ATM loose. The burglar then loaded the ATM into the van and fled.

The van was later found at a store on Canton Road and confirmed to be stolen, police said.

The suspect wore a black hoodie, black face mask, long green pants and black and white shoes during the burglary, according to police.

Earlier Wednesday morning, the Marietta Police Department received a call about an attempted ATM theft in north Marietta, police spokesman Chuck McPhilamy said.

Around 2:30 a.m., a silent alarm was triggered by a suspect who used a crow bar to damage an ATM at the Bank OZK at 1350 Church Street Extension, McPhilamy said. The suspect was unsuccessful in stealing anything, but was reportedly wearing a hoodie and driving a white van with lettering on it.

Anyone with information about the burglary, which police continue to investigate, is asked to contact Acworth police at (770) 974-1232.