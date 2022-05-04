Police: Would-be burglars crashed through Mableton CVS doors in search of ATM

May 4—A team of thieves crashed through the front doors of a Mableton CVS early Wednesday morning in the hopes of stealing an ATM, according to the Cobb County Police Department.

Police received a report of a white van breaching the building around 12:30 a.m. The suspects, Sgt. Wayne Delk told the MDJ, attempted to remove the ATM but fled the scene in another car when police arrived before they could load the ATM into the van.

Police are unsure of how much money may have been taken from the CVS, Delk said.