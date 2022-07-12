Police say burglary attempt on Target rooftop was thwarted

Jul. 12—A juvenile attempted to break into the Target on Urbana Pike via the store's roof Tuesday, then fled into a field, where a state police helicopter unit found him, according to the Frederick County Sheriff's Office.

The sheriff's office received a call at about 4:15 a.m. for a burglary in progress at 5437 Urbana Pike, the agency said in a news release.

Employees working at the store overnight reportedly heard someone trying to force their way into the building through the roof hatch.

Deputies found a male on the Target roof, the release said. He climbed down to a loading area at the back of the building as police set up a perimeter and issued commands.

Deputies chased him on foot through the MARC train station parking lot, across the railroad tracks, down a steep embankment and into the woods, according to the release. During the chase, police repeatedly told the juvenile to stop and show his hands.

The foot pursuit stopped when the juvenile entered a field of tall grass and weeds, the release said, as deputies could not see him and did not know whether he had a weapon.

The sheriff's office requested assistance from Maryland State Police, which sent the Trooper 3 helicopter to the area. Using infrared technology on the helicopter, deputies were guided to a "hotspot" in the middle of the field, where police took the juvenile into custody, according to the release and FCSO spokesman Todd Wivell.

Police said the juvenile was "uncooperative" at first and provided false names. Deputies were eventually able to identify him as a juvenile, took him to the law enforcement center and charged him.

His charges include attempted burglary, fleeing and eluding, providing a false name to police, failing to obey a lawful order and possessing burglary tools. Deputies reportedly found burglary tools on the store's roof.

One deputy sustained injuries not considered life-threatening during the initial foot pursuit, Wivell said. The deputy was taken to Frederick Health Hospital for an evaluation. FCSO said in the release that it would not identify the deputy.

