Police: Burglary leads to large EC meth and heroin find

Jun. 16—EAU CLAIRE — The investigation of a burglary gravitated into a traffic stop that led to a large methamphetamine and heroin find, police say.

Trevor L. Windsor, 32, and Mallory J. McDonald, 33, both of 716 Churchill St., were each charged this week in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver and possession of heroin with intent to deliver.

Windsor was also charged with a felony count of burglary and a misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

McDonald was also charged with a felony count of bail jumping and a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana.

Windsor and McDonald are both free on $10,000 signature bonds, which require them to maintain absolute sobriety.

Windsor and McDonald return to court July 20 and 21, respectively.

According to the criminal complaint:

A woman contacted police on May 3 to report that Windsor entered her Third Street residence and stole several items including a backpack, clothing, alcohol, watches, baseball cards, coins and multiple bottles of cologne and perfume.

The woman believes McDonald, who is Windsor's girlfriend, was also involved because alcohol was taken and Windsor does not drink.

Windsor and McDonald had previously lived at the woman's residence but had been asked to move out.

On Monday, an Eau Claire police officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle at Birch Street and Starr Avenue. Windsor and McDonald were in the vehicle and Windsor was subsequently arrested for the burglary case.

A search of Windsor and the car resulted in the collection of dirty needles with suspected heroin residue, a digital scale, a small pocket book referencing drug transactions in Minnesota and Eau Claire, several gem bags containing both methamphetamine and heroin, a metal container with marijuana, a number of loose pills and more than 100 clean gem bags.

An officer asked Windsor about the burglary at the woman's residence. Windsor claimed he only took items that belonged to him.

At the time of this incident, McDonald was free on a signature bond for a pending felony case in Eau Claire County. As a condition of that bond, McDonald was prohibited from committing any new crimes.

If convicted of the felony charges, Windsor and McDonald could be sentenced to up to 32 years and 28 years in prison, respectively.