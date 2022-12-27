Police find burglary suspect in ceiling of downtown business

Dec. 27—Police responding early Monday to a report of a burglary at a business in downtown Bakersfield arrested a man they said was hiding in the ceiling of the building.

The suspect, 27-year-old Daniel Marrero, had been arrested on suspicion of burglary twice since September, according to a news release by the Bakersfield Police Department.

A police K-9 unit alerted officers to Marrero's presence, the release stated, adding that he complied with commands and was taken into custody without incident before being booked into Kern County Jail on suspicion of burglary.

BPD asked anyone with information on the case to call the agency at 661-327-7111.