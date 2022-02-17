Police: Burkburnett man admitted sexually abusing foster child

James Robert Gonzales

A Burkburnett man charged with 26 counts of child sex crimes is accused of sexually molesting his young foster child at his home, according to court and jail records.

James Robert Gonzales, 43, was recently indicted on 22 counts related to child pornography, two counts of indecency with a child, and two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, according to court records.

He was being held Sunday in Wichita County Jail on $1.07 million in bonds, according to online jail records.

A Wichita County grand jury indicted James on two counts of indecency with a child by sexual contact in connection with allegations involving his former foster child, according to jail and court records.

James was free on $150,000 in bonds when he was booked back into jail March 5 for additional allegations after a Texas Ranger interviewed him, according to jail records.

James admitted to the Texas Ranger during an interview March 5 that he touched the genitals of a child of 4 or 5 that he and his wife Amanda fostered in 2012 and 2013, according to court records.

The Texas Department of Family and Protective Services licensed James and Amanda Gonzales to be foster parents Sept. 11, 2012, according to information the Times Record News obtained through an open records request.

The Gonzales family ceased to be licensed as foster parents Oct. 28, 2013, after a change in family membership, according to the response from the TDFPS to TRN's open records request.

There were no disciplinary or regulatory issues involved in the closure of their foster parent license, according to the TDFPS.

James and Amanda were approved to care for up to three children 6- to 8-years old, and they took in two foster children while they were licensed foster parents, according to the TDFPS.

On Feb. 26, James was caught up in a child pornography sweep and arrested when a Texas Ranger executed a search warrant at his home, according to court and jail records.

He bailed out of jail Feb. 27, according to jail records.

James told the ranger he had about 75 child pornography images on his laptop computer, but investigators found 500, including a nude toddler pictured with a male sex organ and a separate image of a 12-year-old, according to court records.

James was indicted Nov. 18 on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child younger than 14 in connection with incidents May 1, 2009, and May 12, 2009, according to court records.

A16-year-old alleged victim was interviewed March 4 at Patsy's House Children's Advocacy Center, according to a police affidavit.

The teenager said they were about 6 when they stayed the night with a friend at James' house in 2009, according to the affidavit. He was the father of the teen's friend.

The teen woke up to find part of their clothing removed and James sexually assaulting them , according to the affidavit. The same thing happened on a later date, according to the affidavit.

James was indicted on the following additional counts Nov. 18:

Four counts of possession of child pornography with the intent to distribute in connection with incidents Feb. 26.

One count of possession of pornography with intent to distribute in connection with a Feb. 1 incident.

Seventeen counts of of possession of child pornography in connection with incidents Feb. 26.

He faces up to life in prison if convicted of aggravated sexual assault.

Indecency with a child and possession of child pornography with the intent to promote are are punishable by up to 20 years in prison.

And possession of pornography carries a maximum punishment of 10 years in prison.

