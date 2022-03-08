Police: Burlington man arrested for Dudley Street shooting

A Burlington man was arrested in connection to a shooting on Dudley Street last week.

Sammy Mebane, a 38- year-old Burlington resident, was arrested for the shooting that resulted in serious but not-life-threatening injuries, according to the Burlington Police Department.

Joseph Gant, a 38-year-old Burlington resident, was shot on March 3 at the 500-block of Dudley Street.

Gant received care at a regional hospital and was released.

Mebane is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or inflict serious bodily injury and possession of a firearm.

Mebane was taken into custody in the Alamance County Jail with a $200,000 bond.

