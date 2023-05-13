Police: Bus driver helped rescue assault victim

May 12—An Odessa man was arrested Tuesday morning after a note was slipped to a school bus driver asking for police to be called.

According to an Odessa Police Department report, a child who lives on West 5th Street handed a bus driver the note shortly before 8 a.m. and when police arrived at the home the man and woman sitting on the front porch went inside before officers could speak with them.

After an officer knocked on the door several times, a woman came to the door with a swollen and cut up face, the report stated. She was asked to come outside while another officer went inside to speak with the man, identified as David Amado Gonzales, 38.

The woman, 36, told officers an intoxicated Gonzales showed up at her house around 1 a.m., became upset with her and repeatedly pulled her hair and punched her in the mouth and head, the report stated. She further stated she bit Gonzales to get him to leave her alone, but he retaliated by biting her forehead and placing a switch-bladed knife to the back of her neck, cutting her.

Gonzales was arrested on suspicion of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon/family violence, a second-degree felony punishable by two to 20 years in prison.