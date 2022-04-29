Police bust an alleged dog fighting operation

Captain Matt Hansley talks to the media Friday morning about dogs that were taken Thursday morning during a Gaston County Animal Care and Enforcement investigation.

More than 30 dogs were seized after investigators say they broke up a dog fighting ring.

Gaston County Police Animal Care and Enforcement responded to 1911 Hemlock Ave. in Gastonia around 9 a.m. Thursday to investigate a report of dogs fighting in the back yard.

When Animal Care and Enforcement specialists arrived, they found a deceased dog in the back yard, according to the department. They also allegedly found other dogs caged in the back yard living in poor conditions.

There was an immediate concern for the health of some dogs suffering from obvious injuries, according to a press release from Gaston County Police.

This and several other dogs were taken from a Gastonia home where there was a suspected dog fighting operation.

After efforts were made to contact the residents, search warrants were obtained to search the home for evidence related to possible animal cruelty and dog fighting activity.

The animals were removed from the property and taken to the Gaston County Animal Shelter for evaluation and medical treatment.

“We would like to thank Humane Society International, Dr. Erika Mastalerz with Lincoln County Animal Services, Dr. Robert Neunzig and Gaston Low-Cost Spay & Neuter Clinic, Chester County Animal Control, Double N Kennels, Gaston Veterinary Hospital and AJ’s Landscaping for their assistance. With their contributions to this effort, these animals are being well cared for and receiving the medical attention they need,” read the press release.

The additional dogs came with some logistical challenges, but a concerted effort was made to help the dogs, according to Captain Mike Hensley with Gaston County Police .

“Some other shelters and kennels are helping us out with some of the dogs. We are transporting some of them today. The incident yesterday put us over capacity, but we made it work to get us through the night and take care of the animals,” Hensley said Friday.

One of many dogs taken from Gastonia to Charlotte.

No one had been charged as of noon Friday.

The Gaston County Police Criminal Investigations Unit is assisting with the ongoing investigation and asks that anyone with information regarding the case to contact Detective J. Brienza at 704-866-3320 or CrimeStoppers at 704-861-8000.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Investigators bust an alleged dog fighting operation in Gastonia