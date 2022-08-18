Police bust down door, drag suspect out of room during Buckhead drug raid

Atlanta police have arrested a man whom they say was trafficking drugs out of his Buckhead apartment.

Eric Patterson, 38, was arrested at his Lenox Road apartment on Wednesday after officers knocked down his front door.

Police say Patterson refused to open the front door to the apartment. At that time, officers say they had to force Patterson into custody.

Narcotics officers say they recovered 31.47 pounds of marijuana, pounds of THC edibles, 113 grams of MDMA, 113 packs of THC grapes, $1,148 in U.S. currency, a firearm, and 40.7 grams of oxycodone pills.

Upon further investigation, officers found Patterson to be a convicted felon with 20 prior arrests in Georgia, including numerous felony narcotics arrests.

Patterson was charged with trafficking marijuana, trafficking MDMA, possession of a schedule II narcotic, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

