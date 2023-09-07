Police bust multi-state luxury car theft ring based in Charlotte. Suspects made $11M.

An investigation by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department led officers to a group of suspects in North Carolina conducting a massive, multi-state luxury car theft ring.

CMPD formed SCARLET (Stolen Car And Recovery Law Enforcement Team) in April after the agency saw an uptick in the number of luxury vehicles stolen from Charlotte-area apartments and car dealerships.

Investigators were finding at a much higher rate in Charlotte high-end vehicles originally stolen from other states and areas of North Carolina, CMPD officials said.

Five men were indicted for the operation by a federal grand jury in August. The men allegedly “stole dozens of vehicles worth millions of dollars” from several states, according to the indictment.

Some of these states included South Carolina, Georgia, Florida, Tennessee, Kentucky, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York and Arizona. Typically vehicles stolen in these states were then transported to Charlotte to be resold.

The operation began in 2021 and continued into this year, according to the indictment.

The suspects allegedly stole cars made by Bentley, Mercedes Benz, BMW, Cadillac, Land Rover, Porsche and other luxury brands to “maximize their profits.”

The suspects would steal the vehicles from dealerships by posing as customers and swapping out the original key fob they were given for a test ride with a fake, according to the indictment.

CMPD said the suspects would also steal vehicles by using electronic bypasses and duplicating an electronic signal from a person’s key fob and using that signal to start their car.

It is unclear how many co-conspirators worked with the five men but CMPD said a total of 500 state felony charges were filed against “numerous” suspects.

Charged with 16 counts relating to the possession and transportation of stolen vehicles across state lines according to federal court records, are: Reginald Hill, Hosea Hampton, Dewanne White, Ja’Coryen Fields and Garyka Bost.

Investigators worked with 50 different local agencies spanning across 11 states, as well as some federal agencies — including the Department of Homeland Security and the FBI — that had been working on similar cases for years, the agency said in a press release.

During the investigation CMPD recovered 132 stolen motor vehicles with an approximate value of $11.5 million dollars.

The stolen vehicles are believed to be connected to numerous other crimes throughout Charlotte and surrounding counties, CMPD Lt. Warith Muhammad said at a Thursday news conference.

These crimes include drive by shootings, homicides, vehicle fatalities, armed robberies and other property crimes, Muhammad said. Many of these crimes are still unsolved.

Muhammad emphasized the number of firearms and narcotics seized from the suspects involved in the theft ring.

“Detectives have written more than 70 search warrants and have seized approximately $210,000 in cash, (and) 82 firearms of which eight of those were reported stolen,” Muhammad said.

CMPD is continuing its investigation and believes “These is still much more to be done,” Muhammad said.