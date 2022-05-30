Police bust several ATV speeding down public streets in South Fulton

WSBTV.com News Staff
·1 min read

City of South Fulton Police caught several people who were driving side-by-side off-road vehicles on city streets over the weekend.

City of South Fulton Police Department said a citizen sent them footage of a group of SXS vehicles traveling on Butner Road. Two officers in the area conducted a traffic stope and impounded the SXS vehicles, citied the drivers for not having insurance and gave them tickets for violating an ordinance that makes it illegal to use an ATV on a public road.

According to Georgia statute, SXS vehicles are not street legal and are considered recreational, off-road vehicles.

“What if you are involved in a collision? With no insurance, registration and/or results in death or great bodily injury?” police said " You open yourself to criminal and civil liability.”

Police said they are taking off-road vehicle use on public roads seriously and advised people who drive them to invest in a trailer to transport them on public roads.

