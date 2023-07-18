Police bust widespread mail theft ring with over 40 victims in Gwinnett County

Stolen mail from parts of Gwinnett County was discovered in a hotel room. Police say four people were trying to steal the money and the identities of more than 40 people.

Channel 2′s Gwinnett County Bureau Chief Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville where the thieves were stealing and using credit cards sent in the mail.

People at the Avana Court Apartments in Duluth were just some of the 42 victims linked to four suspects who police say were after identities and credit cards.

One victim who asked not to be identified said credit cards were stolen and a passport that was mailed to her is still missing.

“That’s impacted my travel because I’m supposed to leave the country on Thursday and I’m still waiting for my passport,” the woman said.

A cleaning crew at the Best Western hotel in Duluth found mail belonging to 42 different people in a room last month and then called police in June.

Police eventually traced the mail to the four suspects, Damian Lloyd, Cierra White, Donald Polk and Tyeshah Ferguson, who are now in custody.

Each are facing 42 counts of mail theft with the latest arrest happening Monday.

The mail theft ring also spread to the Anzio Apartments in Lawrenceville where police say the suspects stole from mailboxes.

Investigators say stolen credit cards were also used.

“Credit cards and having to cancel and then dispute charges and stuff like that. Yeah, that was a lot,” the woman said.

Some of the victims, say some of the damaged mailboxes haven’t been fully repaired, making it possible for this to happen again.

“I’d like to see more security, especially if we are a gated community, which we are,” the woman said.

Each of the four suspects remains in jail without bond.

It’s unclear if all the mail in the hotel room has been returned to the victims.

