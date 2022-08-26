Police busy investigating separate incidents

Aug. 26—Pullman Police have been busy this week with incidents involving an assault, a missing dog and a vehicle pursuit.

The Pullman Police Department on Wednesday released a photo on social media of an unidentified man suspected of stalking and assaulting a woman.

Cmdr. Aaron Breshears said the man reportedly solicited several women for sex, and assaulted one of them.

He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 175 pounds. Breshears said police are continuing to investigate tips and leads involving the case.

Anyone with information is asked to email Officer Breauna Banks at breauna.banks@pullman-wa.gov.

Police also asked the public's help for another case involving a missing dog.

The husky, named Chubbs, escaped from his yard Wednesday on the 1100 block of South Grand Avenue. As his teenage owner was chasing the dog, an individual in a gray sedan stopped and encouraged Chubbs to hop inside the car. The vehicle then drove off with the husky.

Police released a photo of the dog on social media Thursday, but Breshears said a "good Samaritan" located Chubbs in Albion and had already returned him to his owners Wednesday night.

Breshears said the family is happy and the case is closed. He said there is not enough evidence that a crime occurred.

A crime did reportedly occur hours after the missing dog incident at approximately 1:50 a.m Thursday, when the police attempted to stop a vehicle for minor traffic violations on Stadium Way. Breshears said the vehicle refused to stop and drove south on Grand Avenue at 25 mph. It eventually reached Fairmount Drive and sped away at 60 mph.

Breshears said the officer stopped pursuing because the driver's violations did not meet Washington's standard to chase a vehicle. The law states that the police cannot chase a vehicle unless there is probable cause that the person in the vehicle has committed a violent offense or sex offense, is under the influence, or if the person poses an imminent threat to the safety of others.

Story continues

However, Breshears said police are still investigating and have identified the subject.

"Don't run from the police because we may not chase you right then," Breshears said, "but we will exert the time, energy and resources to hold people accountable."

Kuipers can be reached at akuipers@dnews.com.