Police: Butler Co. woman set on fire remains in critical condition

A Liberty Twp. woman remains in critical condition after being set on fire last week in Fairfield Twp.

Fairfield Twp. police said Monday that the 50-year-old woman was in a bedroom of a home on Arroyo Ridge Thursday when her boyfriend’s son assaulted her and then set her on fire.

“[The victim] got out of the house through a second-story window and into the backyard where a neighbor found her and called for help,” Sgt. Brandon McCroskey said.

As News Center 7 previously reported, the woman was found with multiple injuries and severe burns to her body. She was flown to UC Medical Center and that is where she remains.

The suspect in the incident, 23-year-old Robbi Robinson, was arrested on the scene.

“I don’t know what happened,” Robinson told police in body camera video from the scene obtained by our news partners at WCPO in Cincinnati.

Robinson is facing aggravated arson and felonious assault charges.








