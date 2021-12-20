Police: Butler County teen posted school threat on TikTok, Snapchat

A 13-year-old girl was arrested Monday after police said she made threats against Liberty Junior School in Butler County.

According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, the teen posted on the social media applications TikTok and Snapchat that she would be "shooting up LJS," "If not today, tomorrow."

Police said a fellow student called 911 to inform law enforcement of the posts. At that point, the school was closed by administrators.

"I've said this before and will continue to say, we take these threats very seriously," Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones said in a release. "Cowards behind the keyboard will be identified, arrested and charged."

The teen, who is from Liberty Township, is charged with making terroristic threats, a third-degree felony. She is currently in the Butler County Juvenile Detention Center, police said.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Police: Teen posted school threat on TikTok, Snapchat