Police: Butler man stabs dog after being bitten

A Butler County man has been charged with animal cruelty for allegedly stabbing his dog.

Christopher Chuhra stabbed his husky three times in the midsection with a large kitchen knife after the dog bit him Tuesday morning, state police said.

The dog was transported to Butler Veterinary Center for emergency surgery by police. He was listed in stable condition.

