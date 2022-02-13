Police: Bystander jumps in after man tries to steal woman’s car at a SLO County train stop

A man was arrested on suspicion of trying to steal a car from a woman Sunday morning at the Grover Beach Train Station, police said.

Grover Beach Police received a report about 6:26 a.m. that Sergio Deharo, 26, was pinned to the ground near a car by someone who said they saw Deharo attempting to take the car from a woman waiting at the station.

“The man pushed the victim away from her vehicle, a fight ensued, and the man was able to get into the driver’s seat and start the vehicle,” Grover Beach Police Cmdr. Jim Munro wrote in the news release. “A witness heard the commotion and was able to remove the man from the vehicle before he could drive it away.”

Deharo, of Azusa, is currently on parole for a previous crime, Grover Beach police said without disclosing the nature of that conviction.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo County Jail on suspicion of attempted carjacking, resisting arrest and a parole violation, with the bond set at $150,000.