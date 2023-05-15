Police: Bystander killed by gunfire outside apartments in East Nashville

An innocent bystander was killed in East Nashville when gunfire rang out at an apartment complex.

Metro Nashville police said 53-year-old Letha Hayes was shot to death at the complex on South 7th Avenue about 1 a.m. Saturday. Police believe she was hit when at least one person fired shots from an SUV at two men nearby.

A man, believed to have been one of the two intended targets of the shooting, showed up at a hospital with a gunshot wound to the shoulder, but did not want to talk with officers, according to MNPD.

Police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

