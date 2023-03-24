Police: Bystanders flee as shots fired at Maverik in West Valley; no one injured

A “chaotic” scene ensued Thursday after shots were fired at a Maverik in West Valley City, causing bystanders to flee the area, police said. | Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

A "chaotic" scene ensued Thursday after shots were fired at a gas station in West Valley City, causing bystanders to flee the area, police said.

Officers earlier Thursday had been searching for juveniles with a gun who stole a car, West Valley police reported. Officers were unable to locate the stolen vehicle, but while they were searching they responded to shots fired at Maverik, 2675 S. 3200 West.

Police said they believe it was one person firing shots and not a shootout between multiple parties.

No one was struck, but the building sustained some damage, police said. When officers arrived, teens were fleeing the area and some were taken into custody.

Police ultimately determined most of those they took into custody had simply been fleeing the shooting and weren't involved in the conflict.

One juvenile remained in custody late Thursday, and police were investigating whether he was involved in the shooting or whether he had been fleeing the shooting as well, according to police.

Police are searching for surveillance video from the area.

It was not immediately clear if the car theft and the shooting at the Maverik were connected.