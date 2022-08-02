Police: Bystanders tried to stop stabbing; man charged

Aug. 2—A 27-year-old Dayton man is facing charges after he reportedly stabbed another man multiple times in Dayton last week.

Joshua Lee Belosic was arraigned Monday in Dayton Municipal Court for two counts of felonious assault.

Police responded shortly after 11 p.m. Wednesday to the 300 block of East Fairview Avenue after a caller reported seeing someone walking around with a knife, quickly followed by a report that someone had been stabbed, according to the Montgomery County Regional Dispatch Center.

Witnesses identified the suspect as Belosic, with one claiming he was threatening to kill people, according to court documents.

A video reportedly appeared to show Belosic stabbing the victim multiple times while others tried to stop him, documents stated.

Medics took the victim to Miami Valley Hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries as a result of his injuries, an affidavit read.

Belosic is held on a $250,000 bond in the Montgomery County Jail. He is next due Thursday in court.