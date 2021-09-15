Police: Cadott man arrested after leading foot chase in Lake Hallie

Sep. 14—A Cadott man was arrested early Tuesday morning after leading Lake Hallie authorities on a brief foot pursuit when they tried to detain him, Lake Hallie Police Chief Edward Orgon Jr. said in a press release.

A Lake Hallie police officer on a routine patrol at about 2:23 a.m. Tuesday noticed a vehicle on the road shoulder near the intersection of 46th Avenue and 133rd Street in the village of Lake Hallie, the driver slumped over to the side, Orgon said.

The driver, Bernard Robertson, 52, of Cadott, gave officers false identifying information, then fled on foot when they attempted to detain him, Orgon said. After a short chase, the officers apprehended Robertson and found a pocketknife in his pants pocket.

Officers found a ski mask, stocking cap, winter gloves, multiple cutting tools and a freshly-cut exhaust pipe in Robertson's vehicle, Orgon said.

Robertson was arrested on two counts of resisting or obstructing officers, felony bail jumping, carrying a concealed knife and possession of burglary tools along with various traffic violations, Orgon said. Officers transported Robertson to the Chippewa County Jail Tuesday.