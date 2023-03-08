Police: Cadott man stalks same woman for second time in five months

Mar. 7—EAU CLAIRE — A Cadott man has stalked an Altoona woman for the second time in less than five months, police say.

At the time of the second incident, the man was prohibited from having contact with the woman as part of a $5,000 signature bond related to the first incident, police said.

Matthew J. Weiland, 32, was charged Tuesday in Eau Claire County Court with felony counts of intimidation of a victim, bail jumping and stalking, and a misdemeanor count of possession of cocaine.

A $5,000 cash bail was set for Weiland, which prohibits him from having contact with the woman or her family.

Weiland returns to court Tuesday, March 14, for a preliminary hearing.

Weiland was charged with a felony count of stalking in October related to the first incident involving the same woman.

According to the criminal complaint in the new case:

Altoona police were contacted on March 3 because Weiland had been at the woman's residence. Weiland had knocked on her door and left, and this was captured on a doorbell surveillance camera.

Police were aware that Weiland had previously been arrested for stalking the woman and forcing entry into her residence. They were also aware that Weiland was under bond conditions to not have contact with the woman or her family. Weiland and the woman used to reside together.

Police reviewed the March 3 surveillance video. Weiland approached the woman's front door and knocked. He went to his car and returned to the door a minute later and placed a note in the mailbox. He then left in his vehicle.

Altoona police were contacted later that same night after Weiland showed up at the woman's place of employment. Police then learned that Weiland was sending multiple messages to the woman and threatening to harm people if she did not contact him.

The woman told police she was terrified because Weiland made comments that she perceived as threats to harm her family if she called police on him again. She said she was also terrified to drive home because Weiland has attempted to force her off the road with another vehicle in the past.

Less than an hour later, the woman contacted law enforcement several times to report that Weiland was continuously calling and sending her text messages.

Police eventually found Weiland at an Eau Claire tavern, where he was arrested and searched. Weiland had cocaine at the time of his arrest.

If convicted of the felony charges, Weiland could be sentenced to up to nine years in prison.