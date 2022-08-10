Police: Caffas missing persons case still active

Aug. 10—Pennsylvania State Police at Meadville are still actively searching for a woman who has been missing for almost a month, according to Trooper Cindy Schick, public information officer at the Meadville barracks.

Candice Caffas was last seen on July 16 on Route 285 at Conneaut Lake, Schick said Tuesday.

Caffas was last known to be wearing glasses, a purple T-shirt, orange shorts and blue sneakers. Caffas is 4 feet, 9 inches tall and about 95 pounds with dirty-blond hair and green eyes.

She is considered to be in danger due to a mental health disability and because she may be confused, according to police.

"We are asking the public to remain vigilant and continue to search for Candice," Schick said in an email.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact state police immediately by dialing 911 or calling (814) 332-6911.

Large-scale searches coordinated by state police were discontinued after July 23 due to potential leads being exhausted by police.

Caffas went missing from her parents' home in the 9100 block of Mount Pleasant Road in Union Township, about 4 miles south of Meadville.