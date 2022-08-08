Police in California arrest man accused of exposing himself to 4-year-old

Police arrested a man after a witness reported that he had exposed himself to a 4-year-old child at a park in California.



The alleged incident happened at El Camino Park Friday afternoon. Police say they got a call from a man in his forties who was there with his son.

The man said as he was getting their dog some water he noticed his preschooler had walked over to a table and was talking to an unknown man. The father then noticed that the suspect was exposed and touching himself while talking to the boy, a news release said.

The father immediately started yelling at the suspect, who ran away through the park.

